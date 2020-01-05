|
|
Eloisa Lucero
Eloisa Lucero, 100, beloved mother, stepped into Glory on Friday, January 3, 2020. She entered this world on Sunday, December 21, 1919 in Sanderson, TX, born to Modesto and Guadalupe Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughter Mary Padilla (Carlos deceased); son, Arthur Lucero (Adela), son, Edwardo Lucero (JoAnn), son, Richard Lucero; and half-sister, Santa Jeffers (Chester). A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Graveside will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, with a Reception to follow at FRENCH - University. Please visit our online guestbook for Eloisa at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020