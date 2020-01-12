|
|
Eloisa Lucero
The Family of Eloisa Lucero express their "thank you" to each of you who sent beautiful flowers, wrote thoughtful condolences, and graciously attended or participated in one or all of the scheduled services to celebrate the passing of Eloisa from death to Eternal Glory. We find solace in your words of comfort and in the Promise of Jesus: "I am the resurrection and the life; he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever lives and believes in me shall never die" (John 11:25-26).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020