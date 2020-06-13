Eloisa Maes
Eloisa Maes





Eloisa Maes, 85, died at home peacefully on June 7, 2020 where she was surrounded by her loving family. Eloisa was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Maria Mejillas, her two sisters Oralia Vigil and Helen Segura. She is survived by her loving husband Louis Maes,

children Robert (Terri), Arleen (Ray), Janett, Geralyn (Gilbert), Louis Jr. (Angela) and Michael (Dorothy), her sister Floriana (Henry), many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Due to COVID19 space is limited for services. We will celebrate the life of Eloisa on June 15, 2020. For more information please contact family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
