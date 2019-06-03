Eloise M. Brackett

Eloise "B" M. Brackett



Eloise "B"

Margaret

Brackett passed

away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 88 in Albuquerque, NM. Born on

Wednesday, July 23, 1930 to Una Mae Draper and Henry A. Campbell in Lansing, Michigan, "B"

will always be remembered for her vibrant heart, as well as her contagious laugh and smile that could light up the room. "B" enjoyed her time as a telephone operator at Ma Bell/AT&T and loved tending to her flowers and pond in the backyard. "B" is preceded in dealth by her loving husband Ted of 68 years. "B" is

lovingly remembered by all who knew her including her three children, Randy

Brackett, Laura

and husband

Brent Fazio, Linda and husband Don Bradley; six grandchildren, Chelsi, Juniper,

Orion and wife Tanya, Jocelyn

and husband Phil, Daniel and partner Chassis,

and Dalton; seven great-grandchildren, Malachi,

Tonio, Emma, Nick, Avery, Anthony, and Ryder. "B" is also preceded in dealth by her parents and her sister Henrietta. Private services will be held for the family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 3, 2019
