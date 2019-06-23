|
Eloise F. Paul
Eloise F. Paul, 82, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution NE. Friends may visit Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Eloise at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019