Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise Paul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eloise Paul Obituary
Eloise F. Paul





Eloise F. Paul, 82, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.

Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution NE. Friends may visit Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Eloise at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now