Eloy L. Zamora
1932 - 2020
Eloy L. Zamora



Eloy L. Zamora, 88 years old of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed peacefully to be with his Lord, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Eloy was born August 10, 1932 in Alameda, NM. He was adopted by David and Theadorita "Tillie" Cuellar (Zamora). He attended Albuquerque High School and later married to Maclovia B. Sanchez. He entered the service in 1951, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1982. He is survived by his brother, Fr. Clarence Zamora; his children, Juanita, Kathleen, Deborah, Richard, Ernest and Ava; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was joyful, with a contagious charisma and was loved by many. He will be sorely missed.

A Private Rosary will be live-streamed Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 6:00

p.m. via the FRENCH website link. Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 10:00

a.m., Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Avenue NE in Albuquerque followed by Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Eloy at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
FRENCH website link
SEP
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
SEP
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
SEP
30
Burial
11:30 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
