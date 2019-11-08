Eloy Maestas

Obituary
Eloy Maestas, 81, went on his journey to meet his Lord, Friday, November 1, 2019.

Eloy was born and raised in Chama, NM where he graduated high school as valedictorian of his class.

Eloy is preceded in death by his son, parents and grandparents.

Eloy is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate of 60 years, Margie Maestas, his brother, Bengy Maestas, three daughters, a daughter and son-in-law, five grandkids and nine great grandkids.

Services will be held on Nov. 23rd, 11:00 am at Salazar Mortuary with internment following at Sunset Gardens and reception after.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
