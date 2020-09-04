Eloy Nieto







Eloy Nieto, age 76, born in Los Angeles, California and a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on August 30, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Ernie Nieto, Jeffery Nieto, James Michael Nieto; Grandsons, James Eloy Nieto, Jesse James Nieto, Stephen Michael Nieto; Several Siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery 700 Yale Blvd S.E. Pallbearers will be Nicole Nieto, Natalie Nieto, Natasha Nieto, Andrea Nieto, Elaina Nieto, Aalia Chatterton.





