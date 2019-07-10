Eloy Tapia







Eloy Lorenzo Tapia, 85, resident of Bernalillo, NM, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Eloy was 85 years old, born in Tapia, NM. He entered the Navy at 16, serving in the Korean war, before marrying his wife Evangeline.



Throughout life he was a



rancher, sailor, copper miner, milkman, police officer, MVD judge, and EEO officer. He is preceded in death by parents Casimira and Porfirio Tapia, siblings William, Pete, Pilo, Lou



West, Kenny Quintana,



Tilly, and eldest son



Ruben. He is survived



by his wife of 63 years



Evangeline; children



Diane, Lorella, Suzette and Mario Gonzales, Steve, Jeanette and Rory Wicks, Xavier and Bernadette Tapia; siblings Stella Gonzales, Eliza Romero, Maida and Jo Sanchez, Joanne and George Robbins. He loved all of his family dearly, had many grand and great-



grandchildren, nieces,



and nephews-all too many



to count. "Well done thou good and faithful servant â€¦ enter thou into the joy of the Lord!" Matthew 25:21. Services well be held on Friday July 12th, 2019, in Santa Fe: 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne Church, 11:00 a.m



burial at National Cemetery, followed by reception at St. Anne Church hall.



