Elsie G. Griego







Elsie G. Griego, 73, a resident of Albuquerque, was called home to be in the presence of her Savior on Monday, April 20.



Elsie is remembered for her spirit of adventure, curiosity, and independence. She was very accomplished in that she earned her Nursing Degree (RN) from the University of Albuquerque (UofA), Her BS from the College of St. Frances, and her Master's Degree from the University of Phoenix. She had a longstanding career in nursing in the Albuquerque Community. Elsie loved cooking and loved sharing her delicious recipes especially during the holidays and during special occasions! She will always be remembered for her passions of crafting, baking, and cooking. Her grandchildren look back with fond memories of cooking lessons and weekend trips to all of the neighborhood yard sales.



She was preceded in death by her Mother, Virgie Duran, her Father, Richard Duran, and her beloved Husband of nearly 45 years, Tony R. Griego.



Elsie is survived by her Daughter, Carrie Silva & husband Scotty, her Son David Griego & wife Wendy, and her Daughter Joyce Lewis & husband Preston; Grandchildren, Theresa Schmitz, Andrea Silva, Thomas Silva, Matthew Griego, Marisa Griego, Nick Griego, James Lewis, and Keith Lewis; Great-grandchildren, Eden Schmitz, Malakai Schmitz, and Ezekiel Schmitz, Riley Griego, Leia Lewis, Kingsley Lewis, and Lucah Lewis; Brother Richard Duran and wife Ana; and Best friend Mary Torres.



A celebration of her life will be at Calvary Church, 4001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18. A reception will immediately follow in the Calvary Church Hub.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store