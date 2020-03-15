Elsie L. Keller
Ellie was born in Buffalo, NY March 1942. She died March 4, 2020 in Albuquerque. She is preceded in death by her parents Myrtle & Micheal Keller, 2 brothers, Arthur & William. Survived by nephew Jeff Keller, his wife KumCha, and cousin Cindy Hint. Ellie graduated from Amherst High School and then Harkness School of Nursing in 1962. She worked in the Buffalo area, then at Boston Children's Hospital before moving to Rio Rancho in 1974. She worked in the Presbyterian Hospital system for 21 years. She was a soldier for Christ and is with Him now!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020