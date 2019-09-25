Elva F. Pedraza







Mom,



There are times when I look towards the setting sun and are overwhelmed by memories of you. A sense of tranquility reaffirms what we were taught as children. Be good to one another and be happy. Life's trials and tribulations may test our faith at times, but rest assured at the end of our journeys, we will all be together.



As you said reap what you sow in this life. So you must have planted roses as thoughts of you and dad are always enduring. With unending love and admiration, may you and dad continue to soar with the angels.



With love, David, Martha, Tony, Mickey, and Shane.



