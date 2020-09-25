Elva F. Pedraza



August 5, 1925- September 25, 2007











Mom, as life continues for us, memories of you are



firmly implanted in our heart's and souls. The lessons of the parents provide the platform for children to grow with strength. The adventures we have encountered in life become intertwined with the lessons you taught us and define us.







Words cannot express the love we carry as we navigate this journey until we are all reunited.







May you continue to rest in peace as you lift our spirits beyond our dreams.







As promised, we are taking care of each other.







Love, David, Martha, Tony, Mickey, and Shane.





