Elvira Dietz
Elvira (Chatha) Maria Dietz



Elvira (Chatha) Maria Dietz was born on Monday, May 23, 1938, and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Elvira was born in Torreon, New Mexico to the late Antonio and Dolritias (Lola) Lujan. Raised in and became a long-time resident of Albuquerque. She was 82 years old and a 30+ year resident of Tome, NM. She is survived by nine children, Phyllis Chavez, Joseph Chavez, David (Gwen) Chavez, Debb Dietz, Dennis (Colleen) Dietz, Tom (Donna) Dietz Ronald Dietz, Andy (Christine) Dietz, Michael (Debbie) Dietz; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; surviving sisters, Erlinda Ortiz, Teresa Lujan; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Elvira was preceded by husbands, Jose Ruben Chavez of 21 years, and Arthur Vincent Dietz of 25 years.

Elvira always felt the need to help other people no matter where on the ladder of life they stood. She was always there for those in need. Elvira enjoyed being a mentor to her family and helping them any way she could. She always gave special attention and support in any way that she could to her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were all God's gift to her. As she would always say to them, "God searched the whole earth for a family just for you and blessed our family with you".

Elvira had a lot of profound things she said in her life but one of the things she said the most was that you have to hold on to the important things in life and her biggest joy in life was her children and her family. She always would say, "Family first".

May she rest in peace. Elvira will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
