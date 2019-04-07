Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira J. Crouse. View Sign

Elvira "Vera" Crouse



passed away on March 17, 2019 in Rio Rancho, NM at the age of 100. She was born June 22, 1918 in Chimayo, NM to Juanita and Espirion Vigil. Elvira married Fred A. Crouse, who preceded her in death, in Albuquerque, NM in February 1942. She is survived by her daughter, Ernestine F. Crouse; daughter Jaynie M. Latimer and her husband, Roy Latimer; grandchildren, Tracy Roth and her husband Bill, and Kelly Latimer; and three great grandchildren, Lauren,



Julie, and Jackson Roth.



Elvira enjoyed painting ceramics and was a



ceramicist for over 40 years. She also loved gardening and jigsaw puzzles. She was member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Elvira was a member of the St. Thomas Acquinas parish in Rio Rancho.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service which is scheduled on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Masonic Lodge, 1420 Barbara Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM, as well as a funeral service and interment which is scheduled on June 22, 2019 at Daniels Funeral Home, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM.



