Elvira (Vera)



Pedroncelli, age 82, passed away in her home on July 8, 2019. With her passing, she joins her mother, Dorella, her father, Manuel, and her step-father, Manuel Mora. Vera was a proud graduate of Albuquerque High School in 1955 and shortly after began a 37-year career with the Federal government until her retirement from the IRS. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling the world â€" from Mexico to Central and South America, Europe and Asia and she had visited the majority of the states within the U.S. At home, she enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, reading and browsing local thrift shops for treasures and trinkets. Vera was a talented craftswoman - creating unique and colorful sewing and embroidery projects, paintings and ceramics. She served her community by teaching Bible study and tutoring young children to read. She became an author in her early 80s with the publishing of her book, Los Griegos Remembered, a collection of stories about her family's settlement in the farming community of Los Griegos in Albuquerque's North Valley. She is survived by her siblings, Joseph Wilfred, Dorothy Mae and Herman; sister-in-law, Janet; family friend, Laura; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many cousins. A rosary will be recited Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe followed by a communion service at 11:00 a.m. and the interment of ashes at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In remembrance of Vera, donations may be made to the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMDAlliance



