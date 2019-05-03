Elvis L. Hilliard

Elvis L. Hilliard



Elvis L. Hilliard, 41, of Albuquerque, N.M. returned to his heavenly father on Saturday, April 27.

Elvis was born August 17, 1977 in Durango, Colorado. He attended school in Aztec, N.M. and Kalispell MO. Elvis worked construction for most of his adult life. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, working out, and spending time with his children. His family finds comfort in knowing that he had such a strong faith in God.

He is survived by four

wonderful children John Martin (Seattle, WA.),

Nevaeh Hilliard (Albuquerque) , Ava LeDoux

(Albuquerque), and Caleb

Gutierrez (Corrales), his

mother Ramona Hilliard

(Albuquerque), father

Elvis Hilliard (Montana),

sister Candice Hilliard (Albuquerque), brothers Lex

Hilliard (Montana), and

Antonio Benson (Phoenix, AZ), his grandmother

Adelina Chavez (Aztec), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Rosary will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic

Church in Aztec on Saturday, May 4, at 10:30 A.M.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 4 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church with Father David Tate officiating. Burial will follow at the Aztec Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Adam Hayes, Cameron Lybrook, Dylan Westall, Michael Lackey, Henry Lackey, and Reyes Hilliard. Honorary Pallbearers are Emilio

Hilliard, Robert Lybrook III, and Lex Hilliard.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019
