Emeldalin Moya
Emeldalin Moya





Emeldalin Moya, wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great grandmother went home to be with God, at the age of 66, she passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels,(capacity of 25% is 50 persons at a time, please wear a face mask when attending) on the corner of 8th and Iron. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 at San Martin de Porres Church, (capacity of 70 persons) 8321 Camino San Martin SW, with Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or to leave a condolence for the family please visit

www.garciamortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Garcia Mortuary
MAY
20
Viewing
10:30 AM
San Martin de Porres Church
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
