Emeldalin Moya
Emeldalin Moya, wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great grandmother went home to be with God, at the age of 66, she passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels,(capacity of 25% is 50 persons at a time, please wear a face mask when attending) on the corner of 8th and Iron. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 at San Martin de Porres Church, (capacity of 70 persons) 8321 Camino San Martin SW, with Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
www.garciamortuary.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 20, 2020.