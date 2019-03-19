Obituary Guest Book View Sign









Emeric W. Nordmeyer, O.F.M., age 91, died peacefully surrounded by his Franciscan brothers and friends on Friday, March 15th at San Juan Diego Friary in Albuquerque. Born April 12, 1927 in Batesville, Indiana. After high school graduation and a short time in the U.S. Navy, Emeric entered the Province of St. John the Baptist of the Order of Friars Minor. He made his solemn (lifetime) profession of religious vows in Detroit, Michigan in 1951, and was ordained a priest in Oldenburg, Indiana in 1956. Emeric is survived by his Franciscan brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province and one natural brother, Don Nordmeyer and wife, Tillie of Cincinnati, OH.



Funeral services for Father Emeric will be conducted at Holy Family Church (562 Atrisco SW) on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 with reception of the body at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Gabaldon Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



Please visit



to sign the guest book.



Arrangements by:







Gabaldon Mortuary



1000 Old Coors Dr. SW



(505) 243-7861



Emeric Nordmeyer O.F.M.Emeric W. Nordmeyer, O.F.M., age 91, died peacefully surrounded by his Franciscan brothers and friends on Friday, March 15th at San Juan Diego Friary in Albuquerque. Born April 12, 1927 in Batesville, Indiana. After high school graduation and a short time in the U.S. Navy, Emeric entered the Province of St. John the Baptist of the Order of Friars Minor. He made his solemn (lifetime) profession of religious vows in Detroit, Michigan in 1951, and was ordained a priest in Oldenburg, Indiana in 1956. Emeric is survived by his Franciscan brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province and one natural brother, Don Nordmeyer and wife, Tillie of Cincinnati, OH.Funeral services for Father Emeric will be conducted at Holy Family Church (562 Atrisco SW) on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 with reception of the body at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Gabaldon Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861 Funeral Home Gabaldon Mortuary

1000 Old Coors Drive SW

Albuquerque , NM 87121

(505) 243-7861 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close