Emeric Nordmeyer O.F.M.
Emeric W. Nordmeyer, O.F.M., age 91, died peacefully surrounded by his Franciscan brothers and friends on Friday, March 15th at San Juan Diego Friary in Albuquerque. Born April 12, 1927 in Batesville, Indiana. After high school graduation and a short time in the U.S. Navy, Emeric entered the Province of St. John the Baptist of the Order of Friars Minor. He made his solemn (lifetime) profession of religious vows in Detroit, Michigan in 1951, and was ordained a priest in Oldenburg, Indiana in 1956. Emeric is survived by his Franciscan brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province and one natural brother, Don Nordmeyer and wife, Tillie of Cincinnati, OH.
Funeral services for Father Emeric will be conducted at Holy Family Church (562 Atrisco SW) on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 with reception of the body at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019