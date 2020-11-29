Emilia R. NoreroEmilia R. Norero, 93, left our arms to be embraced by our Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Peralta, NM. She was born April 5, 1927, in San Lorenzo, NM, to Bernabe Roybal and Ramona Orosco. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Norero, three sisters Julia Roybal, Justa Telles, Maria Corea, and four brothers Roberto, Liborio, Bernabe, and Genaro Roybal. She is survived by her only daughter, Judy Sanchez and husband Greg, grandchildren Gregory Sanchez and wife Alicia, Vanessa Soto and husband Luis, and great-granddaughters, Emilia Sanchez, Lucia Sanchez, Tobin Soto, and many nieces and nephews. Emilia was a loving mother, Nana, and great-Nana.She was constantly in prayer for everyone around her. She was a humble and generous woman often gifting loved ones with a $20 saying, "Here is an Andrew Jackson for you". "Hasta MaÃ±ana, Baby".Private services will be held. An online guest register book is available at