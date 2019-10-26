Emilia Trevizo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilia Trevizo.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emilia Trevizo



Age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1939. Emilia was a parishioner of San Jose Catholic Church. She was the most loving mother, nana and such a good cook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fidencio Trevizo; parents, Juan Gonzalez and Guadalupe Gonzalez.

Emilia is survived by children, Justino Trevizo and wife, Nirma, Fidencio Trevizo and wife, Moriama, Guadalupe Trevizo , Juan Ignacio Trevizo and wife, Nichelle; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm at San Jose Catholic Church, 2401 Broadway Blvd, SE with a Rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm with a Mass to be celebrated at 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be, Zane Trevizo, Abel Gonzalez, Marcelino Morales, Adrian Trevizo, Michael Zamora and Mariza Trevizo. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.