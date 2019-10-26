Emilia Trevizo
Age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1939. Emilia was a parishioner of San Jose Catholic Church. She was the most loving mother, nana and such a good cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fidencio Trevizo; parents, Juan Gonzalez and Guadalupe Gonzalez.
Emilia is survived by children, Justino Trevizo and wife, Nirma, Fidencio Trevizo and wife, Moriama, Guadalupe Trevizo , Juan Ignacio Trevizo and wife, Nichelle; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm at San Jose Catholic Church, 2401 Broadway Blvd, SE with a Rosary to be recited at 1:00 pm with a Mass to be celebrated at 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be, Zane Trevizo, Abel Gonzalez, Marcelino Morales, Adrian Trevizo, Michael Zamora and Mariza Trevizo. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 26, 2019