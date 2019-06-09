Emiliano Perez
Emiliano Perez 85, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. He survived by his loving wife Charlotte of 64 years, children Albert and wife Julia, David and Anna, Linda and husband Nick, Elaine and Orlando, Walter and wife Shirley. Emiliano loved his family and all 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
His services will be held Wednesday June 12, at Our Lady of Sorrows church. Rosary will be at 9:30am mass to follow with burial. Reception will be held at the Sandoval County Sheriff's Posse.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019