Emilio F. Cordova
Emilio "Mimo" Cordova, 77, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019, in the presence of his loving wife, Julie, of 57 years. He is also survived by his beloved daughter Nydia Bennett. Mr. Cordova's Life Celebration will
begin with a visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5:00
p.m. at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church located at 3424 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107, followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be Wednesday, May 1, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Therese. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday May 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Please visit Emilio's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
