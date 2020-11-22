1/
Emily Bunting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Bunting



Emily Bunting passed away at her home in Viola, WI the first week of October, 2020. She was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM, the daughter of Dorelen F. Bunting and Bainbridge Bunting, former UNM professor.

She attended Albuquerque schools, Verde Valley School in AZ and received her B.A. from UNM in the 1970's. In the 1980's she earned an MA in Kinisiology from the University of Wisconsin. A dedicated organic CSA gardener and farmer, plants flourished under her care. She loved modern dance, was a member of Gerri Glover's NM dance troupe for a time and studied dance under A.A. Leath in Wisconsin. In 2017 - 2018, she was one of six plaintiffs in the Wisconsin Gill v. Witford gerrymandering case that went to the Supreme Court.

As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, sister and daughter, she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Puig, daughters Ximena (Noah Engel), Feliciana (Dave Hibbard-Rode) and three lovely grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Dorelen F. Bunting, sister Meredith Bunting, brother Findlay Bunting (Lynne Pateman), and nephew, Walker Bunting. She was preceded in death by her father, Bainbridge Bunting.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved