Emily Bunting







Emily Bunting passed away at her home in Viola, WI the first week of October, 2020. She was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM, the daughter of Dorelen F. Bunting and Bainbridge Bunting, former UNM professor.



She attended Albuquerque schools, Verde Valley School in AZ and received her B.A. from UNM in the 1970's. In the 1980's she earned an MA in Kinisiology from the University of Wisconsin. A dedicated organic CSA gardener and farmer, plants flourished under her care. She loved modern dance, was a member of Gerri Glover's NM dance troupe for a time and studied dance under A.A. Leath in Wisconsin. In 2017 - 2018, she was one of six plaintiffs in the Wisconsin Gill v. Witford gerrymandering case that went to the Supreme Court.



As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, sister and daughter, she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Alejandro Puig, daughters Ximena (Noah Engel), Feliciana (Dave Hibbard-Rode) and three lovely grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Dorelen F. Bunting, sister Meredith Bunting, brother Findlay Bunting (Lynne Pateman), and nephew, Walker Bunting. She was preceded in death by her father, Bainbridge Bunting.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store