Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily James. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emily James (Coleman)







Emily James ( Coleman), age 37 went to the light July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Shirley and Dan Coleman and Emilia and Albino Salazar Jr..



Emily was a beautiful, loving, kind woman who enjoyed people and animals. She was gifted with organizational skills and could make difficult tasks seem easy.



She loved swimming, gardening, and cooking. She was a native New Mexican and attended Bellehaven Elem. School, Grant Middle school. and graduated from Sandia H.S. and the University of New Mexico with Honors. She became a Health Education teacher at Highland H.S. where she worked for 15 years. She also worked as a Concessions Manager for Spectra Food Service at Isotope Park, the Balloon Fiesta Park and NM United for 10 years. She was a Superstar in her family and work circles, loved by many. She is survived by her beloved son Evan James .



She is also survived by her



parents Dan and Rita (Salazar)



Coleman and



three brothers:



Dan (Clovis



,NM), Eric (Sacramento CA), Robert ( Albuq.,NM).



Emily is



also survived by Aunts and



Uncles including Linda



Askwig, Kent Salazar,



Anita Salazar ( Lance



Tyson),Robert Salazar



(Douglas Bridgers), John



Salazar(Michele). Cousins: Elena Liroff (Mike), Alissa Salazar, Patrick Salazar



and Noah Bridgers.



Her services will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sangre De Christo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria



Rd. NE, Albuq., NM.



Rosary at 10:30, 11:00 Mass followed by a reception in the parish hall.



Emily's Family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at UNMH ICU for their loving care of Emily. Special thanks to Patricia M. in the UNMH Emergency ward for her kind help.



Emily James (Coleman)Emily James ( Coleman), age 37 went to the light July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Shirley and Dan Coleman and Emilia and Albino Salazar Jr..Emily was a beautiful, loving, kind woman who enjoyed people and animals. She was gifted with organizational skills and could make difficult tasks seem easy.She loved swimming, gardening, and cooking. She was a native New Mexican and attended Bellehaven Elem. School, Grant Middle school. and graduated from Sandia H.S. and the University of New Mexico with Honors. She became a Health Education teacher at Highland H.S. where she worked for 15 years. She also worked as a Concessions Manager for Spectra Food Service at Isotope Park, the Balloon Fiesta Park and NM United for 10 years. She was a Superstar in her family and work circles, loved by many. She is survived by her beloved son Evan James .She is also survived by herparents Dan and Rita (Salazar)Coleman andthree brothers:Dan (Clovis,NM), Eric (Sacramento CA), Robert ( Albuq.,NM).Emily isalso survived by Aunts andUncles including LindaAskwig, Kent Salazar,Anita Salazar ( LanceTyson),Robert Salazar(Douglas Bridgers), JohnSalazar(Michele). Cousins: Elena Liroff (Mike), Alissa Salazar, Patrick Salazarand Noah Bridgers.Her services will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sangre De Christo Catholic Church, 8901 CandelariaRd. NE, Albuq., NM.Rosary at 10:30, 11:00 Mass followed by a reception in the parish hall.Emily's Family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at UNMH ICU for their loving care of Emily. Special thanks to Patricia M. in the UNMH Emergency ward for her kind help. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close