Emily James (Coleman)
Emily James ( Coleman), age 37 went to the light July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Shirley and Dan Coleman and Emilia and Albino Salazar Jr..
Emily was a beautiful, loving, kind woman who enjoyed people and animals. She was gifted with organizational skills and could make difficult tasks seem easy.
She loved swimming, gardening, and cooking. She was a native New Mexican and attended Bellehaven Elem. School, Grant Middle school. and graduated from Sandia H.S. and the University of New Mexico with Honors. She became a Health Education teacher at Highland H.S. where she worked for 15 years. She also worked as a Concessions Manager for Spectra Food Service at Isotope Park, the Balloon Fiesta Park and NM United for 10 years. She was a Superstar in her family and work circles, loved by many. She is survived by her beloved son Evan James .
She is also survived by her
parents Dan and Rita (Salazar)
Coleman and
three brothers:
Dan (Clovis
,NM), Eric (Sacramento CA), Robert ( Albuq.,NM).
Emily is
also survived by Aunts and
Uncles including Linda
Askwig, Kent Salazar,
Anita Salazar ( Lance
Tyson),Robert Salazar
(Douglas Bridgers), John
Salazar(Michele). Cousins: Elena Liroff (Mike), Alissa Salazar, Patrick Salazar
and Noah Bridgers.
Her services will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sangre De Christo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria
Rd. NE, Albuq., NM.
Rosary at 10:30, 11:00 Mass followed by a reception in the parish hall.
Emily's Family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at UNMH ICU for their loving care of Emily. Special thanks to Patricia M. in the UNMH Emergency ward for her kind help.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019