Emily P. Mangram
Mrs. Emily P. Mangram left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her Husband Charlie Mangram, on December 31, 2019, at the age of 102. Emily was born on September 27, 1917 in Elton, Louisiana. She moved to Albuquerque in 1945 with her two children Ruth and Rudolph. She has been a resident of Albuquerque for 84 years. She was a registered nurse, licensed nurse and in her later years, a private nurse. She had a lifestyle of prayer, fellowship, and dedication to her family. She was a very active charter member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church serving in several leadership capacities. To her, no one she ever met was a stranger. She gave Godly wisdom, and was a good humble teacher and mentor. She always greeted you with a great big smile, and had a very hearty contagious laugh! We thank God for her 102 precious years. She is indeed a child of God and will be dearly missed by all who met and knew her. We have not lost Emily because we all know that she resides in our hearts and in God's Heavenly Kingdom. She is survived by her two children, Ruth Jones and Rudolph Carey; seven grandchildren-Ray, Darlene, Frederick Jr., Deborah, Kelvin, Diane and posthumously, J. W. Jones; plus many
great and great-great grandchildren, inlaws and relatives. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers and kind words. Viewing will be held at 6:00 pm at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM on January 7, 2020. Services to be held at 11:00 am on January 8, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM. Internment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020