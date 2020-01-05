Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Mangram. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 1100 Coal Ave Se Albuquerque , NM 87106 (505)-842-8800 Viewing 6:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services 1100 Coal Ave Se Albuquerque , NM 87106 View Map Service 11:00 AM Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emily P. Mangram







Mrs. Emily P. Mangram left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her Husband Charlie Mangram, on December 31, 2019, at the age of 102. Emily was born on September 27, 1917 in Elton, Louisiana. She moved to Albuquerque in 1945 with her two children Ruth and Rudolph. She has been a resident of Albuquerque for 84 years. She was a registered nurse, licensed nurse and in her later years, a private nurse. She had a lifestyle of prayer, fellowship, and dedication to her family. She was a very active charter member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church serving in several leadership capacities. To her, no one she ever met was a stranger. She gave Godly wisdom, and was a good humble teacher and mentor. She always greeted you with a great big smile, and had a very hearty contagious laugh! We thank God for her 102 precious years. She is indeed a child of God and will be dearly missed by all who met and knew her. We have not lost Emily because we all know that she resides in our hearts and in God's Heavenly Kingdom. She is survived by her two children, Ruth Jones and Rudolph Carey; seven grandchildren-Ray, Darlene, Frederick Jr., Deborah, Kelvin, Diane and posthumously, J. W. Jones; plus many



great and great-great grandchildren, inlaws and relatives. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers and kind words. Viewing will be held at 6:00 pm at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM on January 7, 2020. Services to be held at 11:00 am on January 8, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM. Internment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Emily P. MangramMrs. Emily P. Mangram left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her Husband Charlie Mangram, on December 31, 2019, at the age of 102. Emily was born on September 27, 1917 in Elton, Louisiana. She moved to Albuquerque in 1945 with her two children Ruth and Rudolph. She has been a resident of Albuquerque for 84 years. She was a registered nurse, licensed nurse and in her later years, a private nurse. She had a lifestyle of prayer, fellowship, and dedication to her family. She was a very active charter member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church serving in several leadership capacities. To her, no one she ever met was a stranger. She gave Godly wisdom, and was a good humble teacher and mentor. She always greeted you with a great big smile, and had a very hearty contagious laugh! We thank God for her 102 precious years. She is indeed a child of God and will be dearly missed by all who met and knew her. We have not lost Emily because we all know that she resides in our hearts and in God's Heavenly Kingdom. She is survived by her two children, Ruth Jones and Rudolph Carey; seven grandchildren-Ray, Darlene, Frederick Jr., Deborah, Kelvin, Diane and posthumously, J. W. Jones; plus manygreat and great-great grandchildren, inlaws and relatives. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers and kind words. Viewing will be held at 6:00 pm at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM on January 7, 2020. Services to be held at 11:00 am on January 8, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM. Internment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM. To view information or leave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close