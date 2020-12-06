1/1
Emma "Fran" Arndell
1927 - 2020
Emma Frances "Fran" Arndell



Emma Frances "Fran" Arndell who would have been 94 on January 8th, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

She was born in 1927 in Cleaton, Muhlenberg County, KY, to Jess Franklin and Maggie Lou (Carnell) Vincent.

She married James Crews Arndell on October 5, 1947 and moved to Elkton, Todd County, Kentucky where she was active in politics, PTA and Elkton Baptist Church. Her husband was transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico, with Sandia Labs in 1965, where they continued to be active in politics, and were founding members of Sandia Baptist Church where she served as executive secretary for almost 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1995 and her daughter, Jeanetta Lou in 2009; her twin brother, William Franklin Vincent; and her older brother, Cleon Major Vincent.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah (Richard) Giles of Fort Worth, TX, and son, James (Cynthia) of Albuquerque, NM. Grandchildren include, Jason Giles of St. Louis, MO, Ryan Giles of Fort Worth, TX, Christen (John) Pike, Lawren (April) Carmignani both of Albuquerque, and Connor Arndell of Dallas, TX.

Because of the ongoing COVID pandemic, there will be a small family only graveside service. If anyone would like to donate in her name please do so to the charity of your choice.

Please visit our online guestbook for Fran at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87112
505-275-3500
