Emma Raquela Anaya Bustamante







Emma Raquela Anaya Bustamante valiantly completed her earthly journey, of 91 years, surrounded by her children. She was born on November 25, 1927, in Vaughn, NM to Elisa and Guillermo Anaya. Emma was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1946 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in physical education with a minor in Spanish from the University of New Mexico. She was a member of Catholic Daughter's of America and at one time, served as President of the Court Regina Coeli Chapter. She was also part of the Queen of Heaven Senior Group.



Emma was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Maria, and one brother, Orlando, and her sweet husband of 38 years, Gilbert. Emma is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Larry and Stacy Bustamante (Albuquerque), Rita and Kenneth Rollings (Sparks, NV), Gilbert and Christina Bustamante (Albuquerque) Theresa and Brian Castlemain (Albuquerque), Cecilia and Michael Porter (Mars, PA), Charles and Ruth Bustamante (Albuquerque), and Carol and Todd Knight (Phoenix, AZ). Emma had 14 grandchildren - Lauren, Nicholas, Matthew, Ryan, Kimberly, Daniel, Brenda, Sophie, Maura, Gillian, Francie, Andrew, Carly, and Chloe. Emma had two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lincoln. And let's not forget, her sweet little dachshund, Meggie. Emma is also survived by her four siblings and their families, Angie, Alice, Guillermo Jr, and Carolina.



Emma was an elementary school teacher for many years. Later in her career, she was a substitute teacher with Albuquerque Public Schools, and was sought after by many teachers for long-term assignments. Emma also worked as a caregiver for Comfort Keepers.



Emma will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. She complimented others often, noting a cute shirt, pretty fingernails, or a nice hairdo. Many knew or came to realize that Emma was NOT an early morning person, always requesting, by holding up one finger, "just five more minutes." Emma had many terms of endearment, once addressing a military police officer at Kirtland AFB, by "sugarfoot."



Viewing will be held on Monday, August 19th, 4:00-6:00 pm with Rosary to follow, at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave NE.



The graveside service will be immediately following the mass at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE.



