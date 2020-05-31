Emma Darlin Budagher HindiEmma Darlin Budagher Hindi, almost 89, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Born at Budaghers, NM on June 4, 1931, she grew up thinking she was from Santo Domingo Pueblo, dancing and participating in all festivities! Emma retired from Local 251 OPEIU where she worked for 33 years. She enjoyed reading, and attending daily Mass at Annunciation Church when possible. Her favorite saying was "Santa Maria Madre de Dios," when anything happened!She was preceded in death by her parents, Sallie and Joseph Budagher, husband of 68 years, Shafie Hindi; and brothers, John, George and Saith Budagher.Emma is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Hindi, Duran, NM; sons: Alex Hindi, Albuquerque, NM, Rached (Juanette) Hindi Midland, TX, Johnny (Pam) Hindi Albuquerque, NM, and Joe (Sally) Hindi Albuquerque, NM; Grandchildren: Derek, Brett, Skylar (Nick), Adrienne (Rhea), Keelin, Jana, Brittnei (Isaac), Shane, Amira, Gabriella, Ellianna.Great-grandchildren: Ava, Chrishna, Killian, Emma, Isolde, Liam and Olivia; Her dogs, Molli and Milk, she loved dearly."Aunt Emma was the sweetest, gentlest soul who ever lived - always overjoyed to see her family and friends and generous to a fault. Now she is risen to the Heaven planes to resume her journey on the Christ path of unfoldment." - Davy DoroEmma loved flowers(hint, hint!) "There you go."Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, NM. Internment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM. For those unable to attend, view YouTube podcast by searching for FBCRR and hit enter when you see First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho and/or to leave a condolence please visit