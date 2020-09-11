1/1
Emma Lou Petitgirard
Emma Lou Petitgirard





Emma Lou Pick Petitgirard passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 93. A celebration of her life will be held at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church on Friday, September 11 at 10 a.m. with Rosary and Funeral Mass. A burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Saint John XXIII Catholic Church
