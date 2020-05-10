Emma Marie RomeroEmma Marie Romero, age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Ponderosa, NM in 1941 to the late Fidel and Refugio Trujillo. Emma was married to her husband Jose Romero. The two were planning on celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary later this month.Emma was the 7th born into a family of 11 brothers and sisters. she love to surround herself with company and was frequently the center of attention. She could always be found in the kitchen filling the house with delicious aromas while making sure her family, and anyone who entered were well fed. Her home was filled with love and the laughter of all her loving grandchildren, Aliayah, D.J., Maya, Giana and Archer. Emma loved being social and visiting with anyone at any time. She made everyone around her feel important and loved. When she was not in the kitchen you would likely find her playing bingo while enjoying the company of her friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband at the family cabin in Brazos, NM. She was strong, proud and having survived a brain aneurysm in 2015 was a testament to her resiliency and strength.Emma is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jose Romero; her children, Joseph Romero and companion John, James Romero and wife Joshlyn, Jessica Perez and husband Isaac; her precious grandchildren, Aliayah Romero, D.J. Romero, Maya Perez, Giana Perez, and Archer Romero. Also surviving are her brothers, sisters and many other loving relatives and friends, all of who she loved and touched deeply.A Viewing will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque.Those who wish to express their condolences please visit