Emma Marie Romero
Emma Marie Romero, age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
A Viewing will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque.
Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2020.