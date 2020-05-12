Emma Marie Romero
Emma Marie Romero





Emma Marie Romero, age 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

A Viewing will be on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
