Emma (Amy) Marquis
Emma (Amy) Marquis, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Emma was born on March 21, 1921 in Colorado and moved to Albuquerque in 1951. She ran concessions at various bowling lanes, worked for the Gas Company of NM, Electrolux Co., and Fox Photo. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Brigid Lapp (Jerry) and Lisa Archibald; sons, Rick (Marge) and Walt (Shelia), all of Albuquerque; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Patrick; two brothers; and three sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at French - Wyoming. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Emma at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 17, 2019