Emma Williams
Emma Jean (Vigil) Williams died peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 29. 2019 at the age of 92. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Annunciation Parrish, 2621 Vermont St. NE. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Emma's name to either Annunciation Parish or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Emma at
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019