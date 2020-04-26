Ena Marie Soflin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ena Marie Soflin.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ena Marie Soflin



Ena Marie Soflin was born Sunday, March 18, 1934, in Grants, New Mexico, to Guy H. Rush and Ena Mae Todd. She is survived by daughter, Cherie E. Kelly; son, Craig A. Soflin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Scott H. Stahley in 2014; and second husband, Gordon J. Soflin in 2008.

She had a career of 42 years in education, starting in the Bernalillo, NM Schools, and ending as Superintendent of Dexter, NM, and a district in California. During her career she and Gordon jumped in an RV and traveled extensively, as well as after retirement. Once Gordon became ill, they settled in Albuquerque, NM and became active in her church. Services are pending. Please visit our online guestbook for Ena at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.