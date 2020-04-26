Ena Marie Soflin
Ena Marie Soflin was born Sunday, March 18, 1934, in Grants, New Mexico, to Guy H. Rush and Ena Mae Todd. She is survived by daughter, Cherie E. Kelly; son, Craig A. Soflin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Scott H. Stahley in 2014; and second husband, Gordon J. Soflin in 2008.
She had a career of 42 years in education, starting in the Bernalillo, NM Schools, and ending as Superintendent of Dexter, NM, and a district in California. During her career she and Gordon jumped in an RV and traveled extensively, as well as after retirement. Once Gordon became ill, they settled in Albuquerque, NM and became active in her church. Services are pending. Please visit our online guestbook for Ena at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020