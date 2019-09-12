Enelda Elwell Pohl
Enelda Elwell Pohl, a resident of Albuquerque, NM; passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Chilili, New Mexico on March 12, 1920.
She is survived by her three children, Amadeo Pohl, Jr., Sylvia Torres and Sarah Santillanes. Her siblings, Johnny Elwell, Lucy Gomez, Richard Elwell and Connie Gonzales. Her 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amadeo Pohl Sr., daughters Pauline Krawic, Edwina Gonzales and Andreita (Andy) Pohl; brother Pete Elwell and great grandson Gregory Martinez, Jr.
She will be dearly missed and remembered by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.
Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at San Jose Parish, 2401 Broadway Blvd. SE Albuqueruqe, NM 87102; Communion Services Mass at 10:00am. Reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 12, 2019