Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort 1300 Tuyuna Trail Santa Ana Pueblo , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Enid LeWinter



3/3/33-7/16/19







Too soon for a woman of vast interests and fierceness of spirit.



Born Enid Rita



Katz to Belle and Bob; and also



predeceased by



Ex and always



loved, Norman; and son, David. Survived by her son, Gary, and son-in-law, Greg.



Fifty-year resident, almost to the day, with a U-Haul, our Buick plus trailer, a van of fragiles, assorted hippies, two young, reluctant teen boys, a dog



named Princess and my dad. She left behind a unique (World Boxing Champ, Joe Lewis, would lift her to punch the bag as Gramps trained at the same gym as a featherweight) and artistic life (not uncommon to come home from school and find her in a pose only to leap up, focused on her sculpt, change it a little and repeat). Spent hours sketching at the museums while her boys were free-ranged in the halls of artifacts and art, renaissance armors became our army men. Fashion, impeccable taste, Lincoln Center, Tavern on The Green, The Plaza, 5th Ave., Broadway and The Village. Rubbed elbows and fought off New York City artists and celebs.



Once in New Mexico, her love affair with photography expanded. Our two-bathroom house in the



Heights became a on-



e-bathroom and a on-



e-darkroom house. Her



clay work became organic; dig it, haul it, knead it, keep moist, sculpt it, glaze and fire; lost our patio.



Mom loved books, she had been a donor to the Congregation Albert library for thirty-plus years. Also maintained a membership with Hadassah for



sixty years. Post the 9/11



attacks, she joined in to



bake Challah to raise



money for the victims. Blood donations every year



since her oldest son, David Lawrence, passed in



1975.



Three mystery



novels a week,



The Journal



(x-words every



day), plus Wall Street Journal and NY Times, local culture (not just Starbucks), cooking, knitting, tin stamp books, periodicals, autobiographies; we lost our den. She often talked fondly of her sketching group, although it was more wine drinking than sketching. Crocheting, knitting,



macrame, spinning and



carting, weaving; living room gone. Kitchen gadgets, crockery, ceramic



molds and tools. She was fabulous and never put her toys away.



Her political activism shall remain private, but it should be known that when she could no longer march, she would rally, lick envelopes, make calls and maintain communications with her representatives.



Not one to snooze, she



entered the computer age with enthusiasm, and with the help of her many friends at Bear Canyon Senior Center, she learned more than most and wanted more. Although never degreed, RSDI, Queens College and UNM are her Alma Maters.



A celebration of her life is will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, 87004. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her



name to Crossroads for Women, Albuquerque, 505-242-1010. Please visit our online guestbook for Enid at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Enid LeWinter3/3/33-7/16/19Too soon for a woman of vast interests and fierceness of spirit.Born Enid RitaKatz to Belle and Bob; and alsopredeceased byEx and alwaysloved, Norman; and son, David. Survived by her son, Gary, and son-in-law, Greg.Fifty-year resident, almost to the day, with a U-Haul, our Buick plus trailer, a van of fragiles, assorted hippies, two young, reluctant teen boys, a dognamed Princess and my dad. She left behind a unique (World Boxing Champ, Joe Lewis, would lift her to punch the bag as Gramps trained at the same gym as a featherweight) and artistic life (not uncommon to come home from school and find her in a pose only to leap up, focused on her sculpt, change it a little and repeat). Spent hours sketching at the museums while her boys were free-ranged in the halls of artifacts and art, renaissance armors became our army men. Fashion, impeccable taste, Lincoln Center, Tavern on The Green, The Plaza, 5th Ave., Broadway and The Village. Rubbed elbows and fought off New York City artists and celebs.Once in New Mexico, her love affair with photography expanded. Our two-bathroom house in theHeights became a on-e-bathroom and a on-e-darkroom house. Herclay work became organic; dig it, haul it, knead it, keep moist, sculpt it, glaze and fire; lost our patio.Mom loved books, she had been a donor to the Congregation Albert library for thirty-plus years. Also maintained a membership with Hadassah forsixty years. Post the 9/11attacks, she joined in tobake Challah to raisemoney for the victims. Blood donations every yearsince her oldest son, David Lawrence, passed in1975.Three mysterynovels a week,The Journal(x-words everyday), plus Wall Street Journal and NY Times, local culture (not just Starbucks), cooking, knitting, tin stamp books, periodicals, autobiographies; we lost our den. She often talked fondly of her sketching group, although it was more wine drinking than sketching. Crocheting, knitting,macrame, spinning andcarting, weaving; living room gone. Kitchen gadgets, crockery, ceramicmolds and tools. She was fabulous and never put her toys away.Her political activism shall remain private, but it should be known that when she could no longer march, she would rally, lick envelopes, make calls and maintain communications with her representatives.Not one to snooze, sheentered the computer age with enthusiasm, and with the help of her many friends at Bear Canyon Senior Center, she learned more than most and wanted more. Although never degreed, RSDI, Queens College and UNM are her Alma Maters.A celebration of her life is will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, 87004. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in hername to Crossroads for Women, Albuquerque, 505-242-1010. Please visit our online guestbook for Enid at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close