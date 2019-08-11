|
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort
Enid LeWinter
3/3/33-7/16/19
Too soon for a woman of vast interests and fierceness of spirit.
Born Enid Rita
Katz to Belle and Bob; and also
predeceased by
Ex and always
loved, Norman; and son, David. Survived by her son, Gary, and son-in-law, Greg.
Fifty-year resident, almost to the day, with a U-Haul, our Buick plus trailer, a van of fragiles, assorted hippies, two young, reluctant teen boys, a dog
named Princess and my dad. She left behind a unique (World Boxing Champ, Joe Lewis, would lift her to punch the bag as Gramps trained at the same gym as a featherweight) and artistic life (not uncommon to come home from school and find her in a pose only to leap up, focused on her sculpt, change it a little and repeat). Spent hours sketching at the museums while her boys were free-ranged in the halls of artifacts and art, renaissance armors became our army men. Fashion, impeccable taste, Lincoln Center, Tavern on The Green, The Plaza, 5th Ave., Broadway and The Village. Rubbed elbows and fought off New York City artists and celebs.
Once in New Mexico, her love affair with photography expanded. Our two-bathroom house in the
Heights became a on-
e-bathroom and a on-
e-darkroom house. Her
clay work became organic; dig it, haul it, knead it, keep moist, sculpt it, glaze and fire; lost our patio.
Mom loved books, she had been a donor to the Congregation Albert library for thirty-plus years. Also maintained a membership with Hadassah for
sixty years. Post the 9/11
attacks, she joined in to
bake Challah to raise
money for the victims. Blood donations every year
since her oldest son, David Lawrence, passed in
1975.
Three mystery
novels a week,
The Journal
(x-words every
day), plus Wall Street Journal and NY Times, local culture (not just Starbucks), cooking, knitting, tin stamp books, periodicals, autobiographies; we lost our den. She often talked fondly of her sketching group, although it was more wine drinking than sketching. Crocheting, knitting,
macrame, spinning and
carting, weaving; living room gone. Kitchen gadgets, crockery, ceramic
molds and tools. She was fabulous and never put her toys away.
Her political activism shall remain private, but it should be known that when she could no longer march, she would rally, lick envelopes, make calls and maintain communications with her representatives.
Not one to snooze, she
entered the computer age with enthusiasm, and with the help of her many friends at Bear Canyon Senior Center, she learned more than most and wanted more. Although never degreed, RSDI, Queens College and UNM are her Alma Maters.
A celebration of her life is will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, 87004. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her
name to Crossroads for Women, Albuquerque, 505-242-1010. Please visit our online guestbook for Enid at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
