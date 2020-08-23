1/1
Enriqueta Luna
1925 - 2020
Enriqueta "Katie" Luna



Enriqueta Luna "Katie". Our dear Katie passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Las Palomas Nursing Center. She was born in Santa Rosa, New Mexico on May 17, 1925 to the home of Brigido and Elvira (Martinez) Urban.

Katie moved to Albuquerque, where she resided until her passing. She will be remembered for being a friendly person, who enjoyed others and made friends easily. As well, Katie enjoyed playing bingo, not only to play, but mostly to see her "bingo friends", as she called them, and she enjoyed going to the casino to "drop a twenty".

Katie was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Henry; her daughter, Patsy, who died many years ago on the same date; by her son, Freddy and by several siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Olguin and husband Ernest, Sandra Davis and husband Angelo; her "jito", Jimmy Urban and wife Cindy; her sisters, Sister Rose Urban and Mickie Urban both of Albuquerque; brother, Billy Urban and wife Vivian of Santa Rosa; numerous grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other family members and friends who loved and will miss her greatly.

A visitation will be held in the Chapel of Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW., on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30, where Katie will be buried with her late husband Henry. Pallbearers will be Zack, Sam, Kenny, Jonathan, Yvette and Steven.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. 505-343-8008.

directfuneralservicesabq.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
