Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Epifanio R. Lovato Obituary
Epifanio Raymond Lovato



Epifanio R.

Lovato 64, of

Albuquerque NM, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was preceded in

death by his parents, Epifanio Sr. and Mary Luz Lovato; his brothers, Nickolas, Jose Louis

Lovato; grandparents; and two sister-in-law's, Silvia Marquez and Carol Ortega. He is survived by five brothers, Ben Lovato, David Jose Lovato, Victor Lovato, Albino Lovato, Robert Martin Lovato; one sister, Vicky Baca husband, Richard; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. His

hobbies include working on cars, helping other people, he raced a dirt truck, race car and he also loved helping at Sandia

Speed Way, in a

push truck. A viewing will be held for Epifanio Jr., on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at

FRENCH-University. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. Interment will follow at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Epifanio at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019
