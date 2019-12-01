Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
5712 Paradise Blvd. NW
Eppie Perea Obituary
Eppie Perea



Eppie Perea was surrounded by his family when he peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1930 in Contreras, NM to Jose and Sofia Perea.

He is survived by his daughters, Jeannette Perea, and Charles, and Karen Perea; sons, Patrick Perea and Lori, Kristopher Perea and wife, Tina; sister, Odelia Pohl and husband, Benny; granddaughters, Monika Sanchez and husband, Jerrod, Justine McDaniel, Michelle Mann, Melissa Mann; grandsons, Dominic and Adam Perea; great-granddaughters, Peyton, Cameron, and Reagan Sanchez; and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Reyna Perea and his son, Gilbert Perea. Eppie was an Army Veteran and a man of great faith. He was a blessing to all and was always the first to help family, friends, and anyone in need. Eppie enjoyed sports, politics, road trips, good food, dancing, and spending time with his family. He was an amazing father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Eppie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
