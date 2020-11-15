Eric C. Smith







Today we mourn the loss of Eric C. Smith â€" writer, traveler, gentleman, bon vivant, sage. We will terribly miss his handsome visage, his broad mustachioed smile, his kind glistening eyes. A wordsmith who listened more intently than he spoke, he was replete of wit, laughter, and generosity. We will never forget his creativity and his derivations of the English language. Ric made those around him feel bigger, smarter, cooler, inspired to do greater things. And so we were. He passed away November 7th, 2020.







Born in 1950 to Jane Weber and Charles A. Smith of Atherton, California, Eric attended University of Oregon and received a Master's in English Literature from the University of New Mexico. Forever a young man, he had innumerable friends from his hometown and college, deep-rooted friendships abiding the duration of his life. He had an insatiable wanderlust and circumnavigated the globe in his youth. His passion for travel, particularly through Africa is most evident in his short stories and written accounts of that time. A lover of good literature, his own character was seemingly cut from the pages of a 19th century epic novel.







Ric was compassionate towards the creatures of the world, and wild creatures were drawn to him in return. Fortunate friends were treated to close-up photographs of nosey mountain goats greeting him on hikes, or to stories of encounters with bears deep in the San Mateo mountains. Domestic creatures were fond of him as well â€" humans and housecats alike were tickled by his fluency in feline linguistics.







Eric's passion for literature led him to another love, that for his spouse Jacqueline whom he met in a James Joyce class. They were to become inseparable companions, soulmates, partners, and co-conspirators for over a quarter century. Together they traveled the world and wrote â€" peregrinations in Dublin for Bloomsday, rain forest river voyages in Central America, camping at Murchison Falls in Uganda. Exotic safaris in their own back yard. Some of their favorite itineraries were frequent long walks along the Rio Grande Bosque to spot warblers, cranes, and woodpeckers near their home. Their house is filled with transient furnishings from antiquing adventures, the heaviest curiosities hauled to and fro with the help of "Mr. Cottage", as Ric was affectionately known in antiques shops. We call their adobe abode the Sand Club â€" a synecdoche for proprietors whose names are rarely uttered separately: always Jacqueline and Ric, Ric and Jacqueline. Their home became our warm hearth, our hostel and refuge from all tempests. We remember Ric standing at the stove, cast-iron skillet in hand, ensuring that anyone who darkened the doorway left with a full belly, a good tale, a glass of whiskey, a warm embrace, a borrowed book.







Autumn leaves are falling at the Sand Club today, tears for our lovely man gone before his Winter.







Eric is grieved by his wife Jacqueline B. Smith of Albuquerque; and by his siblings: Leslie Adler of Madrid, New Mexico; Dr. Marcia Smith Bourain of Santa Barbara, California; Sara Zieske of Livermore, California; and Michael Smith of Sebastopol, California. He is also mourned by his step-children and their families: Michael Thompson of Boise, Idaho; David K. Thompson of New Haven, Connecticut; Russell Thompson of Dallas, Texas; J. Santiago Thompson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Benjamin Thompson of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Erin RochÃ© of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Samuel Thompson of Birchwood, Wisconsin; and by twenty grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





