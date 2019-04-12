Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica Nilsen. View Sign

Erica Marie Nilsen, 38 years old, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1981, in Albuquerque NM. Erica graduated from La Cueva High school and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from UNM with a degree in Sociology and minor in Criminology. Her big heart drew her to work in Social Services because of her concern and passion for people in crisis.



She is known by her countless friends and family for her sweet personality, big smile, beautiful laughter and sweet soul. She loved her children, camping, and shopping. She enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music.



She is survived by parents Deborah and Mike Conrad and father Eliseo Trujillo. By son Kale Huetter and daughters Lynelle Huetter and Addysen Roberts. Brothers Sean Rael (Melissa), Tim Trujillo (Henrietta),



Thomas Trujillo, Doug Conrad (Nicolee), and



Michael Conrad Jr. plus sister Tamella Trujillo. She is also survived by grandparents, Bob Abeita, and Joann Nilsen and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends.



There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, April 13 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm located at Riverside Funeral Home at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Reception at 4:00pm at ABQ Party Place 300 Menaul Bld. NW Suite 200 (South side of the shopping center).



In leu of flowers we encourage donations to Haven House Domestic Violence Shelter at



85-0422830



225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2019

