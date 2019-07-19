Erik A. Jaramillo Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erik A. Jaramillo Jr..
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home
225 SAN MATEO BLVD NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Riverside Funeral Home
225 SAN MATEO BLVD NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Erik A. Jaramillo Jr.





Erik A. Jaramillo Jr., 18 a resident of Albuquerque,

N.M. went to be with Our Lord on July 15th, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Juana and Husband Luke and his father, Erik and wife Diana and brothers; Gilbert and Willie, sisters; Nevaeh and Erika, grandmother; Lisa grandparents; Frank and Connie and great-grandparents and many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo N.E., Albuquerque, N.M. 87108 on Sunday

July 21st, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buriel will be at a later time and date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.