Erik Sonny Varela

Erik Varela, age 43, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. Erik is survived by his wife, Yvette; his children, Evangelyne, Steven, Marco, Sonny, and Aaron. He is also survived by

his mother, Guillermina Varela; brothers, Adrian and Christian; sister, Maritza; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Monique Vigil. A Rosary will be recited 8:30 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated to honor Erik on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Interment will take place Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Erik at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
