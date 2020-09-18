1/1
Erika Nichole Chavez
Erika Nichole Chavez (Martinez)



Erika Nichole Chavez (Martinez) age 33, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on September 12, 2020. Erika is survived by her husband of eighteen years, Eric Chavez; Children, Eric ll, Izaiah, and Serenity Chavez; Mother, Julie Gonzales; Father Richard Martinez; Brothers, Anthony Martinez and Rick Lucero; Grandmother, Nana Tessie Gonzales; Stepmother, Mary Martinez; Father in-law, Leo Chavez; Godmother, Linda Mares; Grandparents, Paul and Dora Martinez, and Margie and Wayne Roberts; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Erika was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Frank Gonzales Jr.; Uncle, Ralph Gonzales; Brother in-law, Leo Chavez. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited in her honor by Pat Muniz-Roberts at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church 562 Atrisco Drive SW. Pallbearers will be Greg Mares, Frank Gonzales, Julian Gonzales, John Sanchez, Alejandro Sandoval, Raymond Rivera; Honorary Pallbearers will be, Eric Chavez ll, Izaiah Chavez, Serenity Chavez, Denise Castillo, Celina Mares, Rosa Rivera, Amy Gonzales, Jennifer Gonzales, Raynelle Beria.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:30 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
SEP
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
