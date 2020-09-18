Erika Nichole Chavez (Martinez)







Erika Nichole Chavez (Martinez) age 33, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on September 12, 2020. Erika is survived by her husband of eighteen years, Eric Chavez; Children, Eric ll, Izaiah, and Serenity Chavez; Mother, Julie Gonzales; Father Richard Martinez; Brothers, Anthony Martinez and Rick Lucero; Grandmother, Nana Tessie Gonzales; Stepmother, Mary Martinez; Father in-law, Leo Chavez; Godmother, Linda Mares; Grandparents, Paul and Dora Martinez, and Margie and Wayne Roberts; Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Erika was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Frank Gonzales Jr.; Uncle, Ralph Gonzales; Brother in-law, Leo Chavez. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited in her honor by Pat Muniz-Roberts at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church 562 Atrisco Drive SW. Pallbearers will be Greg Mares, Frank Gonzales, Julian Gonzales, John Sanchez, Alejandro Sandoval, Raymond Rivera; Honorary Pallbearers will be, Eric Chavez ll, Izaiah Chavez, Serenity Chavez, Denise Castillo, Celina Mares, Rosa Rivera, Amy Gonzales, Jennifer Gonzales, Raynelle Beria.





