Erin Fulmer
Erin M. Fulmer



Erin (Buchanan) Fulmer was born on July 4, 1933 in Sumpter, South Carolina to William and Sara Beth Buchanan. 87 years provides many opportunities for the joys and the sorrows of this life. Through all of those years, her love of God brought her the greatest joy, perfect peace and gentle comfort.

As a young girl, she accepted Jesus' gift of salvation. At that time He told her..."...I go to prepare a place for you and if I go, I will come again and receive you unto Myself, that where I am, there you may be also. " (John 14:3). On September 29, 2020, all the preparations were complete. Jesus came for her. Singing in the church choir, traveling and playing golf were among the pleasures she enjoyed with her beloved husband of 62 years, Joe D. Fulmer, who passed away in January of 2018. They are singing, "It Is Well With My Soul" together again.

She is survived by sister, Sara Beth (Buchanan) Counsellor; brother, William (Bill) Buchanan; four daughters, Joan Douglas, Beth Rossett, Meriliee Wintrode, and Pat Montgomery. She also had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. May Erin's legacy of the love of Jesus live on in them.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
