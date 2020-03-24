Erin Lee Dailey







Erin Lee Dailey was born on November 3, 1966 in Clovis, NM. She passed away on March 16, 2020 in Nokomis, FL. She spent her formative years in Albuquerque. Erin graduated summa cum laude from University of California Santa Barbara and then earned a CPA designation. She graduated from Suffolk Law School and clerked for the Supreme Court of Massachusetts. She practiced law in Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Florida. Erin was a caring and generous person who took pride in her work for Guardian Ad Litem cases. Erin enjoyed being with friends and family,as well as time spent golfing, skiing and traveling. Her fondest memories were of trips with her daughter. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Brooke Picazio and her mother, Jeanne Dailey. She also leaves behind a brother, Charlie Dailey (Stephanie) and nieces Tera and Rebecca. She was predeceased by her father Jack and brother Patrick. In Erin's memory gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital or



Sarasota Crew.



