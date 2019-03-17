Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erlinda Hidalgo. View Sign

Erlinda Hidalgo



December 30, 1931 â€" March 15, 2018











Lord Jesus, as we rely on Your promise to us, we can only imagine Momma's smile, her laughter and how she danced the moment she saw You and felt Your loving embrace. We can only imagine the moment she held Eddie's hand and the joy in her heart when she hugged Grandpa and Grandma. We can only imagine how happy our Lalito was to find Momma waiting for him and that beautiful smile of his whenever he saw his Babe. Lord, You alone know how much Momma loved us and just how much we treasured and loved her. For all the ways she truly loved You, please reward her. May we find strength in Your promise and grace to comfort our hearts. May we hold tight to our memories and may we only imagine how beautiful the day will be when we laugh, dance and hold Momma againâ€¦â€¦.



