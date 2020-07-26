1/1
Erlinda Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erlinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erlinda Ortiz



Erlinda Ortiz, age 83, born in Torreon, New Mexico and a residence of Albuquerque, passed away on July 12, 2020. Erlinda retired from the City of Albuquerque after 30 years of service. She was a Life Member of the DAV where she served as Department and Chapter Commander, she held may offices within the Department and the Chapter as well. She was the National VAVS Representative. She volunteered for the VA hospital, and participated in the Avenue of Flags, she worked diligently to serve the Veteran Organization. Erlinda was an active participant of the Democratic party. Erlinda served on the Alter and Rosary Society for St. Anne's parish and the parish of Torreon and also served the Knights of Columbus at St. Anne's as well.

Erlinda is survived by her Daughters. Reina Isabel Rodriguez and husband, Richard, Donna

Turrietta and husband, Andrew; Sister, Theresa Lujan and husband, Tony; Five grandchildren Richard Jr., Nep, Carlos, Ronnie,

Phillip,

Eleven great-

grandchildren; Step-children, Alex, Victor, Olivia, Dennis and their families; Many brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Erlinda was preceded in death by her first husband, Nep Padilla and her second husband, Tony Ortiz; her parents, Antonio and Dolores Lujan; Brothers, Juan, Castulo, Boney, Andres, Ted, Toby; Sisters, Rachel, Vera. A Rosary will be recited at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal SW with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at

9:00a.m. by Father Nick Nicholas. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Rosary
08:15 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved