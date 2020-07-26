Erlinda Ortiz







Erlinda Ortiz, age 83, born in Torreon, New Mexico and a residence of Albuquerque, passed away on July 12, 2020. Erlinda retired from the City of Albuquerque after 30 years of service. She was a Life Member of the DAV where she served as Department and Chapter Commander, she held may offices within the Department and the Chapter as well. She was the National VAVS Representative. She volunteered for the VA hospital, and participated in the Avenue of Flags, she worked diligently to serve the Veteran Organization. Erlinda was an active participant of the Democratic party. Erlinda served on the Alter and Rosary Society for St. Anne's parish and the parish of Torreon and also served the Knights of Columbus at St. Anne's as well.



Erlinda is survived by her Daughters. Reina Isabel Rodriguez and husband, Richard, Donna



Turrietta and husband, Andrew; Sister, Theresa Lujan and husband, Tony; Five grandchildren Richard Jr., Nep, Carlos, Ronnie,



Phillip,



Eleven great-



grandchildren; Step-children, Alex, Victor, Olivia, Dennis and their families; Many brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Erlinda was preceded in death by her first husband, Nep Padilla and her second husband, Tony Ortiz; her parents, Antonio and Dolores Lujan; Brothers, Juan, Castulo, Boney, Andres, Ted, Toby; Sisters, Rachel, Vera. A Rosary will be recited at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal SW with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at



9:00a.m. by Father Nick Nicholas. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store