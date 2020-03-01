Erma Bunnell
Erma Bunnell, 89, passed away Friday February 28,2020. Erma was born October 25, 1950 in Beloit, WI to Gertrude and Guy Crawford. She married her high school sweetheart K.E. (Gene) Bunnell on October 27, 1950. She is preceded in death by her daughter Diana Bunnell and grandson Creston Edgeington. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Gene Bunnell; daughters Debbi Fisher (Roger), Denise Bunnell and Dawn Edgeington; grandchildren Erich Fisher(Kate), Alex Fisher (Katie), Morgan Pilson (Tony), Ryan Platte and Lily Edgeington; and five great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1pm at Cornerstone United Methodist Church 3905 Las Vegas Drive SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020